IVYBRIDGE Town face a hectic programme of three home matches in the space of five days as they round off their home fixtures in a season which has been badly hit by the weather, writes Graham Hambly.
The latest postponement is the home South West Peninsula League match against Okehampton Argyle, due to have been played at Erme Valley on this evening (April 3). A decision to call off the match was made yesterday, when it became clear that the rain over the last few days meant the pitch was too waterlogged to repair following Saturday’s (March 30) 6-0 win against Dartmouth.
It is the third time the Okehampton match has been postponed.
They were originally due to visit Ivybridge in October, but that fixture was re-arranged because Okehampton were involved in an FA Vase match at Barnstaple and the revised date at the end of February then fell victim to the wet weather.
The clubs will hope for success at the fourth attempt on Tuesday April 16, which will be the first of three home games in quick succession for Ivybridge.
Bishop’s Lydeard were due at Erme Valley on Wednesday April 17 and that match has been put back 24 hours to Thursday April 18. Ivybridge will then complete their home fixtures with a visit from Crediton on Saturday April 20.Meanwhile Ivybridge have two away fixtures remaining in the league with visits to Bishop’s Lydeard on Saturday (April 6) and Okehampton on Saturday April 27