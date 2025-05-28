PLYMOUTH Argyle have ‘reluctantly’ allowed Miron Muslic permission to open talks with Schalke over taking charge of the German second division side.
Just weeks after the Pilgrims were relegated from the Championship, it appears the 42-year-old is himself heading for the exit door at Home Park.
It is believed Schalke have agreed a £1m compensation fee with the League One side.
In a statement, the Devon-based club said: “We have reluctantly allowed Miron Muslic to open talks with a 2. Bundesliga side, after he expressed his desire to speak with them.
“Despite regular communication since the end of the season, and no mention of any issues, Miron has now made it clear that, after extended periods away from his family, this opportunity provides him the chance to be closer to them after four years on the road.
“We are frustrated by this decision, having implemented clear structures, processes and personnel to aid Miron and his staff.
“We wish him the best for his future career - and will be making no further comment at this stage.”
Muslic took over from previous head coach Wayne Rooney back in January with his stand-out moment coming when his side defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the FA Cup.