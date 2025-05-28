CORNISHMAN Billy Keast is the latest confirmed departure from Exeter’s Sandy Park after he sealed a move to Championship outfit, Worcester Warriors.
The 28-year-old prop brings to an end a long-standing relationship with the Chiefs, where he has made his way up through the academy ranks to feature for the club at first-team level on 53 occasions in all competitions.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the coaches for giving me the opportunity to represent this great club,” said Keast, the son of former Redruth and Cornwall favourite, Richard Keast.
“It was always a dream of mine, growing up with hopes of wearing this shirt. I’ve been fortunate to be part of experiences that few get to live, and I’ve made memories that will stay with me.
“Starting out as a 16-year-old in the academy, I’ve grown up here, making lifelong friends, and starting my young family. Sandy Park will always be a special place for me.
“I’ll be cheering the club on from afar and can’t wait to see it climb back to where it belongs. I know the group of boys currently at the club have talent to compete at the top.
“Lastly, to the fans – thank you. Your unwavering support is the heartbeat of this club, and it’s been an honour to play in front of you.”
Born and raised in Cornwall, Keast had a strong example to follow in the footsteps of on the rugby field as his father, Richard, played for both Redruth and Cornwall.
While family had led him to the sport, Keast began to forge his own path in his days at Truro College. Impressive performances at that stage of the Chiefs’ player pathway led to the prop signing his first full-time Exeter contract ahead of the 2016/17 season.
Time spent on dual registration to Redruth, Plymouth Albion and Cornish Pirates was pivotal to the young prop’s development in consistent exposure to first-team rugby.
Handed his Chiefs debut in an Anglo-Welsh Cup clash against Harlequins in 2016, since then the Cornishman has appeared in both the Gallagher Premiership and Investec Champions Cup.
Chiefs’ Director of Rugby Rob Baxter thanked the front rower for everything he has given to the Chiefs badge.
“Billy is another guy who came through our Academy and has been here a remarkably long time,” Baxter said. “He’s probably played more rugby than people realise.
“His last few seasons have been a little disrupted by injuries, but he’s worked hard through those periods and has ultimately been involved in some big season campaigns for us over the years.
“He’s had his time at Cornish Pirates, getting himself back fit, so it was great to see him involved at Harlequins on the road. He’s someone who moves on with all our very best wishes.”