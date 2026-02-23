ROSS McMillan hailed Exeter Chiefs’ commanding display as the team booked their place in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals with a decisive 31-19 victory over holders Bath at Sandy Park.
“It’s a great result and caps off what has been a very pleasing block for us,” said the forwards coach. “We’ve got a lot of quality players within our squad and to see several of them, some of whom are coming back from injury, from loan spells, or just on the fringes of the first team, producing performances like that today, it’s fantastic.
“I’ve got to the final of this competition three times and never won it – so it’s not just the players who have that desire to win and to succeed – we all want to achieve something special here. We are all competitive beasts.”
In what was their final fixture in the qualifying stages, the Chiefs secured their third consecutive win, moving to the top of Pool A and guaranteeing a spot in the last four.
It was, however, Bath who asserted the early dominance. Within eight minutes, Will Butt, who will be plying his trade for the Chiefs next season, bulldozed his way over from close-range for the game’s opening try, converted by Will Roue.
However, the visitors’ early lead was short-lived. Exeter quickly responded, using their forwards to gain ground before hooker Max Norey caught Bath off guard with a quickly-taken penalty, creating space for full-back Dan John to touch down in the left corner.
The Chiefs continued their momentum, doubling their lead minutes later. Long-serving winger Olly Woodburn finished a dazzling counter-attack that began with Paul Brown-Bampoe slaloming through the Bath defence, moving at pace across the field via Josh Iosefa-Scott’s offload.
Harvey Skinner added the conversion and later landed a remarkable touchline effort to extend the home side’s lead further, with John crossing again on the half-hour mark following another slick right-to-left attack.
After half-time, the Chiefs maintained further control on proceedings as in-form centre Zack Wimbush showcased his strength and agility, breaking through multiple defenders to score, securing the bonus point for the home side.
Bath momentarily fought back with winger Sam Winters finishing a well-orchestrated move to score in the left corner, giving the visitors a brief glimmer of hope, but it was the Devonians who continued to dominate the contest.
Indeed, Exeter’s depth proved decisive in the latter stages. Released from England duty, Henry Slade and Greg Fisilau bolstered the squad, while replacement prop Jimmy Roots crashed over from a pick-and-go drive near the line to claim Exeter’s fifth try, with Slade converting to seal a dominant win.
A late consolation try from former Chief Dan Frost narrowed the final scoreline, but the result was never in doubt.
The win cements Exeter’s place in the semi-finals, while Bath will now face a tense battle with Gloucester to secure the remaining qualification slot.
In the Six Nations Championship, Chiefs duo Dafydd Jenkins and Andrea Zambonin both found themselves on the end of defeats in their latest fixtures.
A late score from Scotland’s replacement hooker George Turner sealed them a 26-23 against Wales in Cardiff, while France’s push for a Grand Slam remains on after they defeated Italy 33-8 in Paris.
Ireland recorded a record win at Twickenham as they inflicted a second successive loss on England, winning 42-21 at Allianz Stadium.
Meanwhile, Saracens went top of the Premiership Women's Rugby table with a seven-try 45-7 thrashing of third-placed Exeter Chiefs.
