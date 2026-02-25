HOMEGROWN forward Lewis Pearson has committed his future to Exeter Chiefs, signing a new deal as he prepares to enter his ninth season with the club in 2026/27.
The 26-year-old lock, a product of the Chiefs’ academy system, has grown from promising youngster to established first-team regular since making his senior debut in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Harlequins in November 2018.
Now with 65 senior appearances to his name, Pearson cemented his place in the starting line-up during the 2023/24 campaign and has continued to impress coaches with his development and leadership.
Speaking after signing his new two-year contract, Pearson said he was “really happy” to extend his stay at Sandy Park.
“The environment we have here, being in a squad with my mates, it really feels like a family,” he said. “Getting to run out at Sandy Park in front of such loyal supporters is really special.
“I think there is a real chance we could add more trophies to our cabinet in the future and to get to do that in front of my family and friends would be amazing.”
Raised in Seaton, less than an hour from Exeter’s home ground, Pearson began his rugby journey at Sidmouth RFC before joining the Chiefs Academy while studying at Exeter College. During his time there, he lifted the ACE League title, underlining his potential at an early age.
To gain senior experience, he spent time dual-registered with Plymouth Albion and Cornish Pirates, building valuable match exposure before breaking into the Chiefs’ first-team squad.
Pearson’s influence grew significantly during the club’s impressive 2023 European campaign, which saw them reach an Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against French giants Stade Toulousain.
This season, his leadership qualities were further recognised when he was handed the captain’s armband during runs in both the EPCR Challenge Cup and the Premiership Rugby Cup.
Director of rugby Rob Baxter praised the extension, describing Pearson as “a key, young member of the squad” who continues to improve.
“He’s played a lot of rugby for us, has captained the side at times, and we think he’s one of those guys who is great to have around the squad,” Baxter said. “We’re going to see better rugby from him going forward, which is one of the most pleasing things.”
