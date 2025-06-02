The two ladies teams were also in action on Friday, and the President team travelled to Yelverton to play seven singles matches. Wins went to Sarah Loader, Tricia Swindell and Liz Sharman. All the team had to give their opponents shots ranging from 2 to 5 which is quite tough in an away match. The first 4 matches resulted in 3 wins and 1 loss but sadly the last 3 all lost, that ended with a 4-3 win to Yelverton.