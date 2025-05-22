WINGER Olly Woodburn has committed his future to Exeter Chiefs, signing a new contract that will see him enter an incredible 11th season with the club – a decision he says is driven by loyalty, pride, and a burning desire to help guide the team back to the top.
Now 33, Woodburn has become a central figure at Sandy Park since arriving from Bath in 2015. With 184 appearances to his name and over 300 points scored, his contributions on the field speak for themselves.
But for Woodburn, it’s not just about numbers or trophies, it’s about belonging.
“I’m hugely excited to be staying,” he said. “Marking ten years as an Exeter Chief is something I’m incredibly proud of. I get to keep playing for a club where I became a champion. I’ve spent most of my adult life here and Exeter really feels like home now. This place has huge meaning to me.”
Woodburn’s impact was felt immediately when he joined the Chiefs ahead of the 2015/16 season. He helped the side reach their first-ever Premiership final in his debut campaign, and the following year, he played a key role in the club’s historic title win, starting in the final at Twickenham against Wasps.
Since then, he’s been part of a golden era for the club, including another Premiership title and a Champions Cup victory in 2020. Yet despite all the success, Woodburn remains as motivated as ever, especially after an ACL injury brought a premature end to his 2024/25 season.
“The injury was tough, no question,” he admitted. “But it’s also given me time to reflect. I love this club and I’m desperate to get back out there and contribute again. I feel like I’ve still got a lot to offer, both on and off the pitch.”
That sentiment is echoed by Director of Rugby Rob Baxter, who praised Woodburn’s experience and leadership.
“Olly’s been a huge part of our success over the years,” Baxter said. “He knows what it takes to win and brings a calm, competitive edge that’s invaluable to a squad going through transition. He was one of our form players at the start of this season before his injury, and we’re confident he’ll play a big role again moving forward.”
With a younger squad emerging and the club rebuilding after a number of recent high-profile departures, Woodburn’s presence offers vital continuity.
“I want to be part of the next chapter,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of talent coming through, and if I can help guide them and push us towards being champions again, then that’s what I’ll do. The high-ball contest is more important than ever, and I still feel strong and sharp in that area, whether it’s on the wing or at 13.”
“I love running out at Sandy Park in front of our incredible fans. That feeling never gets old. Exeter is home and I’m proud to keep fighting for this badge.”