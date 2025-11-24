There wasn’t a single blob-free card; one player had 3 points after three holes and was still on 3 when she reached the seventh tee. It’s at times like that that you need supportive playing partners and their words of encouragement did result in 7 points at the turn! Such words were needed in every group - some performed well on the front nine, others found the longer, but more open back nine to be easier. Whatever was going on that day, it wasn’t good and we’ll report places rather than scores!