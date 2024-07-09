BIGBURY Golf Club were extremely busy during June, and it is particularly pleasing to report that the ladies' Presidents Devon County League team have enjoyed some very good results.
Linda Hanbury is the Captain of the President’s Team who have played well, the only loss coming away at Yelverton. The nerves were certainly tested with many of the games going down to the wire.
There were good conditions for the first home match against Tavistock “B” team. Most of the opponents had high handicaps which presented testing golf for the lower handicappers of Bigbury. The team played good golf but having to give so many shots proved difficult.
The match was halved for a pleasing result, with Cathy Harrington importantly halving her game on the last hole. Amanda Burchell fought all the way in her game, giving her opponent 16 shots; but this proved too much and she finally lost on the 18th hole.
Meanwhile, a match at Teignmouth was played in some very heavy storms but the last player out halved her game with her last putt, gaining a valuable point for a 4-3 win. This victory made the tough weather conditions all worth it.
Thankfully, the Tavistock away match was played in warm sunshine and little wind- a rare occurrence and greatly enjoyed match that was halved.
Linda reports that a new member of the team this year has been Kim Flook, who joined from Wrangaton. Kim has played in all the matches, winning five and only losing one, an excellent record and an excellent addition to the group clearly.
It is now a waiting game when it comes to the highly contested Devon County League, all fingers are crossed that they have done enough to earn a spot in the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, on Thursday June 27, Timothy Winzer recorded an excellent 41 points and was a convincing winner in the Stableford competition, playing off of a handicap of 17. Timothy also had his handicap reduced as a result of this score.
In second place with a score of 38 points was Stephen Bryant with a handicap of 18 and only one point behind in third place was Jon Wiley, whose handicap is three. John bagged himself a pair of Birdies on the 15th and 17th holes to add to the third-placed finish.
There were two more birdies on the day, Ron Herdman (10) also on the 15th and Des Wilmot (25) on the 10th.
Pictured are the President's Team for Bigbury Golf Club- Ladies’ Captain Linda is fifth from the left.