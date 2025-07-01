ON A very windy but sunny day, Thurlestone GC ladies’ Devon League team won against Stover 3.5-2.5 in matches, reports Liz Line.
The winning players were Jane Smyth, Sheila Fairley and Barbara Smith while Sue Ansley halved her match.
Thurlestone Ladies Presidents Team travelled to Churston on probably the hottest day of the year so far. There was a gentle breeze blowing but it certainly was a very warm day. The golf course was in great condition with a lot of run on the ball due to all the dry weather we have had.
All players bar one had to give shots to their opponents which made the task of winning that much harder on an away course. All the team competed really well in the difficult conditions but unfortunately, the result was a 4.5-2.5 win to Churston. A big thank you to all the team.
On Wednesday, the ladies played an American greensome competition where the pairs were drawn. The winning pair were Sue Linkins and Bernice Sweetman with 41 points, from Nikki Smith and Wendy Stewart with 40 points.
In third place were Lesley Davey & Irene Lowry with 39 points and in fourth were Chris Allen & Tess Brownill, who also scored 39 points.
The annual match of the Senior Golfers’ Society v Thurlestone team was played over two days in glorious Devon sunshine. The welcome by Captain John Rogers and all the club members was very warm indeed and they had a delightful and friendly match and socialising in the clubhouse.
In particular, the SGS team have complimented the excellent condition of the course with the recent improvements.
As a result of the success of these matches over the past six years, both on and off the course, the word amongst the SGS members nationwide is that this match is very popular and hopefully it will be supported for many years to come. The result of the match is secondary to the enjoyment of it, but after five years of losses the SGS team did finally win.
As well as the excellent condition of the course, the clubhouse dinner for 70 guests was brilliant. The catering and bar staff should be applauded, showing members that they can deliver a superb dinner.
Meanwhile, the Seniors match away at Bigbury had a delayed start by half an hour and players were still arriving as the first pairs were teeing off.
Captain Geoff Holt, with playing partner Peter Basten, recorded the first win for Thurlestone but it was left to the final two pairs from Thurlestone, Bill Campbell and Malcolm Lee & Bill Ogley and Jeremy Poyntz, with fine wins to draw the match at three each.
Nobody from Thurlestone managed to hit the green on the 17th so the bottle of wine was awarded to Owen Rees for his 2. The overall result was a win for Thurlestone, 7-5.
Last week, the ladies competed for the Jennifer Yeo Memorial Rose Bowl and the winner was Sally Cahill, thanks to her great score of 41 points.
She just edged out Sheila George, Kaz Phillips and Jane Smyth, all of whom scored 40 points.
On Saturday, the Devon Air Ambulance held an Open Golf competition at Thurlestone. The winners of the Marine Hotel Cup were Toby Downer from Stover Golf Club and Sue Gurney from Dainton Golf Club, with a score of 50 points.
Pictured are the Seniors Golfer's Society and the Thurlestone team after their match. Also, Fiona Turner, lady captain at Thurlestone, with the winners of the Marine Hotel Cup, Toby Downer from Stover Golf Club and Sue Gurney from Dainton.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.