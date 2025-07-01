MONDAY, June 30 saw the third round of the Seniors’ Cup played on the championship blues, writes Gordon Holmes.
This medal competition sees the best three aggregate nett scores over five rounds taking this prestigious board title. Many are still well placed in this marathon event but today’s third round gave the first indication of the likely eventual runners and riders. There are always a few dark horses biding their time though!
Course handicap with the standard 95% allowance was in play and there were 26 golfers in the mix.
Current leader is senior’s skipper David Sparks, who would be looking to put clear water between himself and the rest of the pack. On the forecasted hottest day of the year, it was surprising to see the event delayed by thick fog which took many hours to fully clear.
Best nett score of the day came from Ralph Clark who made his mark by winning this competition, utilising his handicap- well done to him.
Second place went to Radar Roy Baldwin who put together an impressive round which included six pars, honing in nicely on the par threes.
Tony Hall completed the podium on 72, ahead of Philip Green (73), David Sparks (74) and Tony King (74).
David Sparks remains the leader of the overall competition some eight shots clear of the rest.In summary, not the most popular of events but one which is designed to concentrate the mind.
No Birdie twos were scored at the par threes. The omnipresent Nigel Osborne was in charge of the cards. Many thanks to him.
As previously mentioned, David leads the Senior Cup standings after three rounds with a 209 nett, Roy Baldwin (217) and George Reeve (218) leading the chasing pack.
In other news, the first leg of the Tamar Cup ended in defeat for the Dartmouth Seniors against St Mellion at home. In cool and misty conditions and with the course 'playing long', current cup holders St Mellion Seniors proved too strong for Dartmouth.
Gary Bonser & Tim Cronin and Alistair Forbes & Geoffrey Jewell were Dartmouth's only pairs to register wins. Alistair also won the nearest the pin on hole number three.
The score was 5.5-2.5 to St Mellion. The return match is next week with ambitions for Dartmouth seniors to overturn the deficit.
Next week sees a qualifying Stableford competition and the return match against St. Mellion.
