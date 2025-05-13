LIKE many of the trophies that Dartmouth GC ladies play for, the Neasham Salver and White Salver have a special meaning, having been donated by members - Pat Neasham and Alison & Graham White respectively, reports Chris Mushens.
In the Neasham Salver, back-six countback was needed to separate Mary Thompson and Chris Mushens with 35 points, Mary prevailing and taking the Salver. The White Salver wasn’t as close though, Jan Cousins winning with 31 points.
Countback was also needed to decide the winner of the Normandy Vase in the men’s midweek competition.
Steve Tozer has found a rich vein of form recently and was delighted to finish with a six under par 66. Richard Bucknall was also pleased with his 66 but was beaten to the Vase on count back. Nett 67 would normally be sufficient to win a medal competition but Paul Brown was back in third place on what had been a good scoring day.
Those brave enough to take the gold tee challenge lined up for the first round of the Gold Grand Prix on Saturday. Fortunately, it’s a Stableford so any player not managing to find their tee shot on the intimidating tenth hole can accept the blob and move on. Paul Marels took a first-round lead with 38 points whilst Richard Bucknall was again in second and Robin Steer came next.
Those unwilling or unable to face the gold tees had the alternative of the Mixed Stableford. Jeremy Enticknap recovered from a nightmare start to total 39 points, which was sufficient to edge Mark Whitworth into second place with 38 points. John Garner completed the top three with 37 points.
The Winter League final was finally played between Keith Sexton & Kevin Scrivener and Edd Mitchell & Matt Young. Keith and Kevin were two up with three holes to play but Edd and Matt dug deep to win 16, 17 and 18 and claim the title.
After a busy and challenging week of golf, the Dartmoor League team did well to manage a 2.5-2.5 draw.
ONTO the Dartmouth seniors and Monday, May 12 saw the first round of the Seniors Cup, played on the Championship course, writes Gordon Holmes.
Head and shoulders above the rest and emerging from his winter slumbers was Trevor Pretty, who shot a season-best 89 gross, nett 66. An excellent front and back nine from the Dartmouth Gig Rower to take the initial spoils.
Strong rounds also came in from George Reeve (Nett 70), Gary Bonser (71), Roy Baldwin (72), Graham Burton (72) and Gordon Kidd (73).
Birdie twos at the par threes were scored by Mark Mitchell & Keith Moffit at five, Andrew Dix at seven and Mark Whitworth at five and 18.
After 11 events, George Reeve leads the Senior of the Year standings with 44 points. John Oldrieve (37) and Andrew Dix (35) are his closest challengers.
In other news, the second round of the South Devon Seniors League was played at Exeter Golf Course on Monday, April 28.
Dartmouth remain in fifth place after acquiring two league points from this outing. There were good performances in the high thirties from all of their better ball pairs but Stover and Dawlish Warren look as though they will be hard to catch!
A first home match of the season saw local rivals Thurlestone visit on Tuesday, May 6. Having drawn 3-3 at Thurlestone a month ago, Dartmouth were keen to use their home advantage and secure an overall win.
They did exactly that, winning 4.5 to 1.5 for an overall 7.5-4.5 score. Top scorers, both with 6&5 victories, were Gary Bonser & Malcolm Toone and Tony King & Andy Dykes.
The nearest the pin was not awarded as no one found the green on the 3rd hole. The bottle of wine was awarded by the Captain to Nigel Osborne for his continued support to the Seniors Section.
The first leg of the knockout home and away Emerton Court trophy was played away against Tiverton Golf Club on Friday, May 9. Dartmouth held firm to only lose 3-2 with everything still to play for in the return leg.
Dartmouth’s points came courtesy of Geoffrey Jewell & Alistair Forbes, with a 2-up win and Andrew Dix and David Sparks, comprehensively winning their match 5&4.
FINALLY now to Thurlestone GC and members played for the John Batchelor Trophy on Monday, May 5 in a mixed Greensomes format, reports Liz Line.
Steve and Hayley Pepperrell (pictured) came out on top with 40 points, ahead of Sue Ansley & Tony Paul and Janice & Tony Croke, both pairs scoring 37pts.
There were 28 ladies in the Medal and Betty Ord Matchplay competition on Wednesday. The winner was Sue Ansley (18) with nett 69, from Hayley Pepperrell (23) with 70 and third Liz Stewart (15) with 72.
On Thursday, Bovey Tracey came to play the Ladies Devon League match at Thurlestone- a strong north-easterly wind made for a chilly round.
Bovey Tracy ladies complimented the course and enjoyed the wonderful views as well as a well-deserved cream tea. Many congratulations to Team Thurlestone for a convincing 5-1 win.
A sunny but brutally cold northwest wind greeted the senior men from Dartmouth and Thurlestone on Tuesday, May 6 for the return match held at Dartmouth.
The conditions were not as severe as the match at Thurlestone but the players had to work hard to navigate the course. The conditions were so tough that neither team home or away managed to hit the green on the third hole for nearest the pin to win a bottle of wine.
There was a good start for both teams and after the first three groups, honours were even but unfortunately from groups four to six, Dartmouth took their home advantage to win the last three matches winning overall 4.5 to 1.5.
On Sunday, the juniors played a qualifying Justin Rose Telegraph Vitality medal competition. There were five juniors entered and the results are sent to the Telegraph to go on the results board with clubs from all over the UK.
All winners – whatever their score – will have their scores put on to the leaderboard. They will be thoroughly checked and scrutinised before they are put on. The scorecard sent in with the results sheets must be the original card, signed by the club captain and junior organiser.
In September, 12 victorious boys and 12 victorious girls will play in the 2025 final at Quinta do Lago, Portugal.