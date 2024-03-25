SEVENTY-SIX Thurlestone members played a Greensome stableford for the Eva Challenge shield with a shotgun start at 9.00am last Sunday, writes Liz Line .
The winners of the Greensome competition and Eva Challenge shield were Mike Day and Chris Oldershaw with 42 points.
After the competition the members gathered on the first tee to witness the traditional new Captains drive in. Jim Stewart is the new club captain and Pam Adams the new ladies captain. They played with the Seniors captain Gary Keen and George Inch the juniors captain. Both Jim and Pam were ably assisted by their new vice-captains; Steve Gallagher and Fiona Turner.
It was a good day in Thurlestone last week for the three man team Waltz competition with the winners Stephen Pike (-1), Darrell Day (4) and Michael Croft (17) coming in with 80 points.
In second place were the team of David Eva (1), Dean Lowden (4) and Steve Inch (3) with 78 points and third were Trevor Greenwood (18), Robert Hyde (18) and Daniel Cunningham (3) with 72 points.
The weather was sunny and warm last Saturday for the four ball better ball team Open at Thurlestone and attracted 120 entries from clubs all over Devon and Cornwall and even Somerset. The winners were Frank Ward (5) and Neil Folland (6) with 39 points , second were Alex Goodey (4) and Martin Wallace (7) with 38 points and third Bob Brocklehurst (7) and Michael Parker (9) also with 38 points.