The weather was sunny and warm last Saturday for the four ball better ball team Open at Thurlestone and attracted 120 entries from clubs all over Devon and Cornwall and even Somerset. The winners were Frank Ward (5) and Neil Folland (6) with 39 points , second were Alex Goodey (4) and Martin Wallace (7) with 38 points and third Bob Brocklehurst (7) and Michael Parker (9) also with 38 points.