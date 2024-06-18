ATHLETES from all over, whether it be Edinburgh or Bristol, have been named in the men’s and women’s hockey squads for Team GB this summer.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are edging ever closer and one of Kingsbridge’s finest will be representing the nation with stick in hand.
Giselle Ansley MBE will be competing in her third successive Olympic Games and she will be hunting a hat-trick of medals also.
She was part of the GB Team that won Gold in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago, and then added a bronze to her collection four years ago in Tokyo.
Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and Lily Owsley were also part of both of those teams and so retaining a spine could go a long way for David Ralph’s squad in France.
Ralph stated that, “Whether this is your fourth Games or your first, being selected for an Olympics is an incredibly special moment.”