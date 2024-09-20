HOCKEY hero Giselle Ansley has announced her retirement from the sport after over a decade of international action.
The Kingsbridge-born MBE recipient first played for her country in 2013 and has gone on to win two Olympic medals when representing Great Britain.
GB may have come up short earlier this year in Paris, but she still has gold and bronze medals from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 respectively, to her name.
Speaking to the England Hockey media team, Ansley said that: “I will never take this for granted and know just how lucky I have been.”
She continued, “It has been the greatest privilege and honour to represent England and GB for the last 11.5 years but now it is time for a new adventure.
“I knew before the [2024] Olympics it would be the last time I pulled on the shirt.”
Ansley bows out as a true hockey legend in this country.