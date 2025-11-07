AN Ivybridge Community College duo have been excelling in their respective sports recently.
Firstly, congratulations to Tom Crooks who has been selected to play for the Devon Cricket first team and will also represent the Plymouth 4s Men's Cricket squad.
On top of this, Tom is stepping up to play for the U13 team. It's brilliant to see such dedication and versatility on the pitch! We're incredibly proud of your commitment and hard work.
Massive congratulations also to Xavi Merrison, who represented the school brilliantly at the Barcelona Football Cup.
Playing in the U15 tournament with South Devon Youth FC, Xavi and his team had an incredible run, beating international teams from Ireland, Norway, Northern Ireland, and Sweden to reach the final.
They faced a tough challenge against a strong Brazilian side and finished as very proud runners-up of the entire tournament. What an amazing experience and a fantastic achievement- well done, Xavi!
