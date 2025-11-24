Kingsbridge paid the price for a poor first half performance as they were defeated 35-7 by a strong Paignton team. Shipping four tries they left themselves a mountain to climb but credit to them they managed to draw the second half with a much-improved performance. Kingsbridge once again were nowhere full strength as injuries and availability wrecked coach Caddy’s plans. He must long for the day he can field the same team on two successive weekends.
The first half started with Paignton on the attack and once again Kings poor exiting cost them dear. A poor clearance kick saw Paignton attack, Kings were penalised, and the home side elected to take a lineout rather the three points that were on offer. A good lineout drive and Paignton were on the scoreboard. Paignton’s fly half was the game’s most influential player and from one of his spiralling kicks Kings dropped the ball allowing Paignton to pick up and run through to score. Another lost ball in contact and Paignton were over again to extend their lead further. Kings tried to respond and went close but for a dropped pass might well have been over. Not letting up Paignton secured their bonus point try after another poor lineout from Kings gave away ball and were made to pay leaving the half time score 28-0.
The second half saw Kings dig deep and produce a much-improved performance despite losing the influential pair of Rich and Jack Winzer to injury. Both teams suffering from ill-discipline saw a major part of the half being played with 14 men as various yellow cards were bandied around. Kings were rewarded for their strong start to the second half when a clever kick from Newman saw the returning Baldry gather to score. Newman adding the extra. Kings pack were a last gaining momentum from the scrums where young Ollie Shute stood up well. But try as they might Kings just couldn’t dent the Paignton defence and eventually running out of steam allowed Paignton a last try to leave the final score 35 - 7.
