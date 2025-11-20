LEE Wadeson won all four of his fights at the recently held Devon Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Open.
This, their 11th event and second of the year, was held at the Life Centre in Plymouth and is the biggest of its kind in the South West.
Lee, who trains out of a club named “The Stable”, whose base is the Avon Mill Garden Centre in Loddiswell, went undefeated, winning twice via points and twice by leg lock submission.
With no one else there in his age group (46+), he instead fought in the Masters One competition (36 and over).
Fighting in both Gi (Jujitsu suit) and no Gi (under armour-type clothing), Lee represented himself and the club supremely well.
The club is always open to recruiting new members with training take place from 18:30 to 20:30 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings. Open Matt sessions are then 9am-10am on Sunday.
To find out more, get in contact with Lee Wadeson on Facebook.
