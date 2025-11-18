IVYBRIDGE RFC head coach Steve Atkinson has explained in detail why team-raising problems forced the club to pull out of a cup semi-final double header against Topsham.
The first team were due to face Topsham in the last four of the Devon Senior Shield for a crack at either Tiverton or Crediton in the final.
Meanwhile, on an adjoining pitch at Bonfire Field, Ivybridge 2nd XV and their Topsham counterparts were due to face-off in the semi-finals of the Devon 2nd XV Cup.
Ivybridge initially withdrew from the 2nd XV, which freed-up players to assist a below-strength 1st XV in their game.
A combination of factors meant the first-team fixture had to be cancelled as well.
Said Atkinson: “We had to pull out of the 2nd XV Cup due to unavailability.
“We had a mixed team to play the 1st XV game with two second-rows having to be our front-row replacements due to injuries.
“Then one of our starting front-row players dropped out as he had an ear drained twice during the week and was told by the doctor not to play.
“This left us with no front-row replacements and the competition regulations, unfortunately, say if you don’t have the replacements you have to forfeit the game.”
Topsham had a ladies' day booked to coincide with the double header, which they had to cancel. Inevitably, in this day and digital age, there was a backlash against Ivybridge on social media.
Atkinson said he ‘understood’ Topsham’s frustrations, but added there was a wider issue to consider.
“Unfortunately, this happens in amateur rugby, where lads have lives outside of the game,” said Atkinson.
“We have three props and two hookers out injured at the moment. With only 40 players registered, it is a difficult situation and one we are just trying to get on with.”
Atkinson and his coaching colleagues will hope the club’s injury and availability issues ease before this Saturday’s tricky trip to unbeaten South West Two leaders Weston. The 2nd XV are due to entertain Tavistock.
