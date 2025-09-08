EXETER Chiefs Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, admitted he saw ‘encouraging signs’ as his side kicked off their pre-season with a 38-26 victory away to the Ospreys on Saturday.
A dominant first half display set the tone for the visitors, who were 24-7 up thanks in the main to tries from Stephen Varney, Campbell Ridl (2) and Ben Hammersley.
Harri Deaves grabbed the Welshmen’s sole reward in the first half, but they were much improved after the break when the Chiefs took the opportunity to run a completely different line-up at the Brewery Field.
Former Welsh international Ross Moriarty helped cut the deficit early in the second half, before further tries from Jimmy Roots and Harry Ascherl extended Exeter’s grip on proceedings.
However, the home side countered late on with converted scores from Phil Cokanasiga and Gwillam Evans to give the scoreline a more respectable look.
Post-game, Baxter gave his assessment on Exeter’s performance, saying: “For a first run-out, I thought there were some encouraging signs from our perspective. I was really pleased with the first half, especially with both sides really going at it with what you’d call pretty frontline players.
“We came out of the blocks really well. I thought we were physical, we had a crispness to our attack and we actually created some very good tries. At half-time, I thought we had done a lot of what we had actually set out to achieve, so that was very pleasing, especially playing into what was a very strong wind.
“The second half, particularly that first ten minutes or so, we kind of stuttered a little bit. The Ospreys hadn’t changed much in terms of personnel, whereas we changed the whole team, and that showed initially. Eventually, we got ourselves back into the game and we started to run the score back up again.
“The two late tries, yes I’m a little disappointed with those, it kind of takes the edge off things a bit. But, it also reminds the players that we still have lots to work on.”
With the Chiefs set to continue their new season plans with a testing trip to Gloucester on Friday night in the opening round of this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup (7.45pm), as well as a friendly against the Cornish Pirates at the Mennaye Field (7.30pm), Baxter is keen to see yet more improvements across the board.
“We needed that,” added Baxter. “There is only so much you can in terms of pre-season training. You need to be tested, you need to try things, and I’ve no doubt next weekend will be another step up again.
“In games there is nowhere to hide. You have to stand up and be counted and every piece of work, every action, it should be tough. I don’t want us to think because we’ve won today we’ve climbed a mountain - because that’s certainly not the case, we have plenty still to do.”
The Chiefs have, however, be dealt a double injury blow with news that forward Richard Capstick (PCL strain) is set to be sidelined for eight to ten weeks, while centre Tamati Tua is set to miss much of the campaign after rupturing his Achilles.
Baxter said: “I really feel for Tamati as he was having a great pre-season, looking in fantastic shape, so it’s one of those unfortunate situations.”
