KINGSBRIDGE RFC 1st XI will get the ball rolling in the new season on Saturday, September 6 with a home fixture.
Newly-relegated Truro will visit High House as Kings look to improve on a solid year.
Ivybridge are also at home on opening day, playing host to Winscombe in the league above their rivals, the Regional 2 Tribute South West.
Meanwhile, the Counties 3 South & West is occupied by Kingsbridge 2nd XV, Salcombe and Totnes.
Totnes host Tamar Saracens whilst the other two mentioned will go toe-to-toe, Salcombe as the home side.
On to the Counties 2 Devon and the South Hams home dominance continues, Dartmouth RFC set to get their next campaign underway against Withycombe.
Last but by no means least, in that same division, Ivybridge 2nd XV are playing against Topsham and no surprise, they’re at home too!
Here’s hoping for a better weekend of weather for them all.
