SOUTH Devon Football League action will be returning this weekend with a combination of cup and league clashes.
On Saturday, September 6, there are seven Premier Cup ties to sink your teeth into for the top-flight teams.
Amongst those, Totnes & Dartington will kickstart the new campaign on home soil as they welcome Paignton Saints to Foxhole.
For East Allington United though, they will have to wait another seven days with their opener taking them to Winkleigh on Saturday 13, also in the Premier Cup.
Other ties from that competition to take place this weekend include Budleigh Salterton vs Newton Abbot 66, Ilsington Villa vs St. Martins and Torridgeside AFC 2nd XI vs Chudleigh Athletic.
In Division One, Beesands Rovers will be hoping to get off to a winning start in the league when they visit Watts Blake Bearne at Abbrook Park. WBB were on the brink of folding last year so for them to be here and still fighting is good to see.
There are two other league games at that level along with a trio of Devon Senior Cup clashes, one of which pits Elburton Villa 2nd XI and Okehampton Argyle 2nd XI against each other (both of whom have their first teams in the SW Peninsula League).
Watcombe Wanderers, who hoisted the coveted Herald Cup aloft at the end of last year against Kingsteignton Athletic, have a tough trip to Bovey Tracey 2nd XI at Mill Marsh Park on Saturday 13.
Perhaps the pick of the whole weekend is a South Hams derby to savour, taking place at the Steve Jane Memorial Ground.
East Allington United 2nd XI visit Harbertonford 1st XI with both sides surely wanting to lay down a marker to their rivals and the rest of Division Two.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI, off the back of a difficult 2024/25 campaign, now make a fresh start and they are away at Paignton Villa 2nd on opening day.
One of the three SDFL new boys, Signal Box Oak Villa, get their new era up and running with a league game at Watcombe Wanderers 2nd XI.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI will be keen to match the early-season form that their 1st XI have displayed in the Peninsula League. They are at Broadley Lane on Saturday, playing host to Newton Abbot 66 2nd XI in Division Three.
Kingskerswell, who reached this level by topping the Division Four standings, have a home game against Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI to get them started.
Galmpton United, the second of the new arrivals to this setup, will also have their own supporters on their side for game number one.
Waldon Athletic 2nd XI are the side they will be entertaining and the other league clashes pit South Brent against Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI and Templer Way against Liverton United 2nd XI.
For Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI, it is an Intermediate Cup game at Duckspond with Paignton Villa 3rd XI as the visitors.
Last but by no means least, to Division Four, where Kingsbridge & Kellaton United head to Teign Village and Broadhempston United wait until September 20 to get started.
All games are on Saturday 6 and kick-off at 2:30pm. The teams will be hopeful that they’re greeted by better weather than last weekend.
