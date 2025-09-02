IVYBRIDGE captain Josh Zimmerman believes the secret of his side’s success was NOT having a stand-out player.
A last-day wash-out of the second-against-third clash with Plymstock ensured the Bridge were promoted as runners-up behind Budleigh Salterton.
No individual batsman made more runs than Abraham Kopparambil (407), although there were three players queuing up behind him in the 300s: Tinashe Muchawaya, Harry Solomon and Harvey Johnson.
Zimbabwean pro Muchawaya (27) did enough in the 12 games he played before going home early to top the bowling stats, but Adam Huxtable (22), Farzad Safi (16), Arthur Johnson (15) and Solomon (14) all turned in match-turning performances. Josh Coker (17) worked hard with the new ball.
Zimmerman said pride in each other’s achievements was also a huge part of the Filham Park success story.
“The team spirit and enjoyment that the group gets from each other's success is incredible,” said Zimmerman.
“There hasn't been a standout individual at all this year, which just shows the importance of every player who has laced up.
“The biggest game for us this year was the win away at Budleigh. That middle phase of the season was where the belief came from that we could kick on and get promoted, in what was an ultra-competitive division.”
Ivybridge snatched a four-run win over Budleigh, which emphasised their own promotion credentials.
Ivybridge have never played in the A Division before, so 2026 is going to be a new experience for most of the squad.
Zimmerman is confident there is development potential in the squad to become established in the next tier up.
“I keep saying we have a really young squad, but the lads are only going to get better,” said Zimmerman. “With a couple of additions, we hope to keep pushing our potential into next season.”
