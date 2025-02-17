IVYBRIDGE RFC have started looking for a new head coach after parting company with Davy McGregor.
McGregor’s contract with Ivybridge was terminated last week with the team sitting rock bottom in South West One. He was appointed at the start of the 2023-24 season.
James Tripcony and Steve Atkinson, assistants to McGregor, were in charge for Saturday’s 71-7 defeat at Exmouth, which left the Bridge 14 points adrift in the basement with 20 points to play for.
Spencer Owen, the director of rugby at Ivybridge, said after three successive battles to stave off relegation it was time for a re-think.
“No one could have worked harder than Davy – the effort and time he put in was remarkable – but our visions for the direction of the club were not the same,” said Owen, a former 1st XV captain at the club.
“Davy wanted us to stay where we are, which after three years of struggling to do just that is probably not realistic.
“The only way to stay in a semi-professional division, which is what we are in now, is to recruit players who want paying. We don’t pay players. That is not our model.
“Whether we like it or not we have to accept we are not good enough at the moment for the division we are in.
“Losing week in and week out, which is where we have been this season and most of the last one, takes a toll on the players. They do this for fun – and always losing is demoralising. That has to change and if it takes a drop in divisions, that’s fine.”
Owen said the decision to remove McGregor was done before the end of the season to avoid cloak-and-dagger machinations in the background.
“We want to get ahead of the game and have a new coach in place when we start pre-season training,” said Owen.
“What I did not want to be doing was going round behind Davy’s back talking to other coaches about coming to the club. That’s not the right way to do things.”
Speaking on how the current situation arose, Owen commented, “Three or four years ago when we had a fine crop of young players coming through we should have been bringing the next generation into the first team”, going on to praise the youth and colts set-up.
“We have lost a number of senior players over the past couple of seasons. And at the level we are at you cannot just ‘magic-up’ replacements. There will be a different approach in future.”
Owen said all the coaching jobs at Cross-in-Hand will be readvertised for next season. Current post-holders will be invited to reply.
McGregor confirmed his departure from Ivybridge in a statement posted on social media. He said: “First and foremost I would like to thank all players who have committed their time and allowed me the opportunity to add what value I could to help develop and improve the culture, playing ability and opportunities.
“My vision and passion to see a three-year plan for the club through, was very important to me as I believe there is a sleeping giant potential with the club.
“That said, I appreciate the club’s decision and understand the rationale to part company.
“I’m very proud that in two years we, as a coaching team, have brought more players through into senior rugby than before. and worked hard to improve the culture and community buy-in.”