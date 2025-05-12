With the “Old” people racing out of the way, it was time for the seniors to take the stage, and the scenery was becoming increasingly intense. The coxswain of Looe reported fish coming into the boat to add to the excitement of the rowing. Boats, tenderly marshalled to the Islands and treated with kid gloves, were thrown into each other in pell mell confrontations, oars flying, pins snapping, paintwork besmirched. Dart was in the thick of this, having both “ A” and “B” crews competing in both categories. Some competitors had already taken part in the Vets events, so tiredness became an issue.