STOKE Fleming Outdoor Bowling Club will be just one of over 800 bowling clubs participating nationwide in the England Bowls Big Weekend on Sunday, May 25.
This is a national initiative aimed at encouraging more people to have a go at bowling and even to take up the sport.
If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to play lawn bowls or are just tempted to try it in a fun and unpressurised environment, then please come along, anytime between 10am-4pm on Sunday 25. IT’S FREE!
Club members will be there to help and there will be bowls you can use, as well as light refreshments too. All that is asked is that you bring flat-soled shoes or trainers to wear on the green.
The club is situated on School Lane (next door to the Green Dragon Pub), Stoke Fleming TQ6 0PZ. More details about the club can also be found on their website stokeflemingbowlingclub.co.uk.