EXETER Chiefs have raided reigning Gallagher Premiership champions Bath Rugby to secure the signing of centre Will Butt, who will move to Sandy Park ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Chiefs after establishing himself as a key figure in a highly-successful Bath side. Butt has to date made 69 senior appearances for the Westcountry rivals since joining Bath’s academy at the age of 14, operating primarily at centre but also showing his versatility on the wing.
Butt said he is relishing the challenge of a new chapter in his rugby career. “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Chiefs next season,” he said. “They’re a team that have achieved a huge amount over the last 10 years and look to be building something special again. I’m really looking forward to being part of the group and contributing in any way I can.”
Born in Winchester, Butt first caught the eye with a series of standout performances for the University of Bath in BUCS Super Rugby, where his leadership qualities were recognised with the captaincy of Bath’s Under-18s side. He continued his development with a loan spell at Championship side Coventry during the 2021/22 season, scoring five tries in six games to force his way into Bath’s senior squad.
He made his Premiership debut in December 2021 against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens and has since built a reputation for his physicality, defensive strength and effectiveness in the kick chase.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter, who this week saw centre Will Rigg confirm his move to Newcastle Red Bulls next season, said the club had targeted Butt for some time.
“We’re delighted to have signed Will on a long-term deal,” he said. “He’s someone we’ve had our eye on for a long time and, as we look to strengthen our centre depth, the timing is perfect. He’s big, strong, highly-skilled and a very good defender.
“Having already played in a successful Bath team, we believe he still has a lot of excellent rugby ahead of him and can be involved in some big games with us as we build a competitive squad for the future.”
