EXETER’S Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will start for England in their opening game of this season’s Six Nations Championship against Wales.
The Chiefs speedster is set to win 14th Test cap at a packed Allianz Stadium on Saturday (4.40pm).
There is, however, no spot for club colleague Henry Slade, who does not even make a star-studded bench, which includes five British & Irish Lions, among them Cornishman Luke Cowan-Dickie and regular captain Maro Itoje.
Itoje only rejoined England’s training camp in Girona last Wednesday following his mother’s funeral in Nigeria. As a result, his remarkable run of playing every minute across six consecutive Six Nations campaigns comes to an end, with head coach Steve Borthwick opting for a six–two split of forwards and backs on the replacements bench.
Alex Coles, who has impressed throughout the season with Northampton, comes into the starting XV in the second row alongside Ollie Chessum. Jamie George regains the captaincy he relinquished during the 2024 Six Nations, while Ellis Genge and George Ford are named vice-captains. Itoje is set to assume the captaincy when he is introduced from the bench.
Henry Arundell returns to the starting lineup for his first Test appearance since the 2023 World Cup, selected in an exciting back-three alongside Feyi-Waboso and full-back Freddie Steward. Arundell spent two years out of international contention while playing for Racing 92 in France but has rediscovered form since joining Bath, scoring nine tries in 14 appearances. He also crossed the line after coming off the bench against Fiji.
England head coach Steve Borthwick said: “England versus Wales is always a special fixture in the rugby calendar. It’s a fierce rivalry with a long history and presents a huge challenge every time we play them.
“We expect Wales to use a strong kicking game, so accuracy in our response will be vital. Our focus is on executing our game plan and maintaining discipline throughout the match. We’re excited to start the Championship in front of a packed Allianz Stadium. The support at home is exceptional and always gives the players a massive lift.”
England side to face Wales
15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 41 caps)
14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps)
13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 22 caps)
12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)
11. Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)
10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 105 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 27 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 75 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, capt, 105 caps)
3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)
4. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)
6. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)
7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 45 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 46 caps)
Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)
17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)
18. Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
19. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 97 caps)
20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 65 caps)
21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)
22. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)
23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 46 caps)
