EXETER Chiefs duo Henry Slade and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso have both been included in Steve Borthwick’s latest England training squad ahead of this summer’s inaugural Nations Championship campaign.
Slade and Feyi-Waboso were named in the 36-man group, which features a number of fresh faces and emerging talents.
There was also recognition for Cornish hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who has been asked to continue his rehabilitation with England as he recovers from a wrist injury sustained during Sale Sharks’ season.
England’s squad gathered at Pennyhill Park today (Monday) for the three-day training camp as preparations begin for a demanding summer schedule which starts against South Africa in Johannesburg on July 4 before further Nations Championship fixtures against Fiji and Argentina.
Chiefs centre Slade retains his place as one of England’s senior midfield options, while Feyi-Waboso returns after injury as Borthwick reshapes his backline options ahead of the new competition.
One of the standout inclusions is Bristol Bears centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg, who has earned a first England call-up after World Rugby confirmed his eligibility earlier this year.
The former South Africa Under-20 international had initially been expected to qualify through residency later in 2026, but following a successful RFU appeal, the 29-year-old can now feature against Fiji and Argentina this summer.
His selection comes as Bath pair Ollie Lawrence and Max Ojomoh miss out, while Henry Arundell is also absent despite impressive club form.
There are several new-look selections elsewhere in the squad, including Saracens wing Noah Caluori, who currently leads the Premiership try-scoring charts with 18 tries, and young scrum-halves Archie McParland and Charlie Bracken.
At hooker, Leicester Tigers’ Jamie Blamire comes into the squad while Bath youngster Kepu Tuipulotu earns official senior involvement for the first time.
England will also play an uncapped fixture against a France XV in Vannes on June 19 before Borthwick finalises his Nations Championship squad following the Premiership final.
England training squad
Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Emmanuel Iyogun, George Martin, Beno Obano, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Vilikesa Sela, Kepueli Tuipulotu.
Backs: Seb Atkinson, Charlie Bracken, Noah Caluori, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Archie McParland, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Adam Radwan, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet.
Rehabilitation: Luke Cowan-Dickie.
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