EXETER Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has warned his side face a “very tough” test as they head to Leicester Tigers in a crucial penultimate match of the Gallagher Premiership season, with play-off hopes still hanging in the balance.
The Chiefs travel to Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday (3.30pm) knowing they must overcome Leicester’s formidable home record if they are to keep their push for the top four alive.
The Tigers – under former Chiefs player Geoff Parling – remain unbeaten in the league at home this season, setting up what Baxter described as one of the sternest challenges of the campaign.
“I think this weekend is going to be a very tough game of rugby,” Baxter said. “Leicester haven’t lost at Welford Road in the league this season, so we’ve got to overturn a record that they’ve set for themselves. That in itself is challenging, but so too is the consideration of league positions.”
Baxter said Leicester’s consistency at home has made them one of the most difficult teams in the competition to face, praising their ability to perform in a range of circumstances.
“When you look at their home performances and how competitive they’ve been there, the quality they’ve put on the pitch sometimes under tough circumstances or even in instances when they’ve dominated from the start, they’ve become a very good team that is very aligned on how they want to play and how hard they want to work across the 80 minutes,” he added.
Chiefs head into the match still chasing results that could secure a late-season push into play-off contention – with Baxter making clear that every remaining fixture carries significant weight.
“It’s just one of those really tough games where you pick a team and ask the lads to go out there and roll their sleeves up,” he said. “They know they’re going to have to work extremely hard for 80 minutes to give themselves a chance of winning the game. We’re not running away from that, it’s something that should bring out the best in us.”
On the team sheet, the visitors have made changes driven by injury and rotation as they prepare for the physical demands of the contest. Back-rower Ethan Roots returns to the starting XV in the absence of injured Ross Vintcent, while Greg Fisilau also comes back into the side following a short knee issue. Zack Wimbush is set for his first league appearance of the season.
In the pack, hooker Max Norey starts again alongside props Scott Sio and Josh Iosefa-Scott, while captain Dafydd Jenkins partners Andrea Zambonin in the second row after a season in which the pair have collectively made 322 tackles in the Premiership.
The back row sees Roots combine with Tom Hooper and Fisilau, forming a unit Baxter will hope can match Leicester’s physical intensity.
Scrum-half Stephen Varney and fly-half Harvey Skinner continue their half-back partnership, with Henry Slade and Len Ikitau anchoring the midfield. On the wings, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso returns to the starting line-up, joining leading try-scorer Campbell Ridl and Olly Woodburn in the back three.
The Chiefs have opted for a 5-3 bench split, with Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger and Bachuki Tchumbadze covering the front row. Rusi Tuima and Christ Tshiunza provide forward cover, while Wimbush is joined among the replacements by Tom Cairns and Paul Brown-Bampoe.
EXETER CHIEFS: Olly Woodburn; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Campbell Ridl; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Dafydd Jenkins (c), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ethan Roots, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rusi Tuima, Christ Tshiunza, Tom Cairns, Zack Wimbush, Paul Brown-Bampoe
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