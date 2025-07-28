EXETER Chiefs will kick-off their new Gallagher Prem Rugby season with a testing trip to Northampton Saints.
Rob Baxter’s side will head to Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, September 28 with a 1pm kick-off.
First up at Sandy Park will be Newcastle Falcons (October 4) followed by a derby day encounter at Bristol Bears a week later. The rest of the month sees Harlequins visit on the 19th, before the month rounds off with another home date, this time against Gloucester on the 25th.
Having started the Premiership Cup in the opening two weeks of September, the competition resumes in November over the middle two weekends, after which the Devonians make the trek to Sale Sharks for a Friday night encounter on the 28th.
European dates with the Cheetahs and Racing 92 kick off December, before a trip to the capital awaits against Saracens on the 20th, quickly followed by a festive fixture against visiting Leicester Tigers on the 28th.
The New Year starts in earnest with a huge test against defending champions Bath at the Recreation Ground on January 3, before it’s a return to European action with a second trip to Paris to face Stade Francais and a home date with Cardiff Blues.
The month rounds off with a home clash against near neighbours Bristol Bears (Jan 24/25).
Premiership Cup duties dominate the next six weeks whilst the Six Nations is in operation, after which Sale Sharks mark the return to league action with a trip to Devon on March 21/22.
A week later, the Chiefs face their longest trip of the season to face Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.
Depending on results, Baxter’s side will hope to still be in European action by the time April kicks-off. The Round of 16 and quarter-finals head up the opening two weeks of the month, before Northampton Saints arrive on either April 18/19.
A testing trip to Kingsholm follows a week later against Gloucester, before an action-packed month of May sees the Chiefs take Bath at home and both Harlequins and Leicester Tigers away.
The final fixture of the regular season comes on June 6 with the visit of Saracens.
The Prem final is due to take place at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, June 21.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs have officially unveiled their three new kits for the upcoming season with a special launch event at Exeter Castle at the weekend.
Produced by new kit suppliers Castore, the home and away kits are in their traditional colours of black and white, while the club’s kit for all cup competitions is an eye-catching purple.
New for the 2025/26 season, the shirts will prominently feature the Exeter Chiefs Foundation logo, celebrating the vital work of the club’s charitable arm, who are set to benefit from a percentage of every shirt sold going to support the Foundation’s life-changing initiatives across Exeter and its surrounding areas.
“This is a fantastic recognition of the vital work our Foundation does within the local community,” said Tony Rowe CBE, CEO and chairman of the Exeter Chiefs.
“The money our foundation raises goes towards worthy causes and, over the last decade, we have committed over £3-million to various campaigns.
“This is a terrific opportunity to raise the profile of the Foundation and ensures we are able to continue giving back to our local area.”
