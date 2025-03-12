CORNISHMAN Luke Cowan-Dickie returns to the England starting line-up for Saturday’s final Guinness Six Nations Championship clash with Wales in Cardiff.
The Sale Sharks hooker is one of four changes head coach Steve Borthwick has made to his side that defeated Italy 47-24 last time out.
Cowan-Dickie comes in for Jamie George, who celebrated his 100th Test cap against the Azzurri, while Ben Curry is added to the back-row at the expense of Tom Willis.
In the back division, the inclusion of Marcus Smith sees Elliot Daly moved to the wing, Tommy Freeman fills the void left by the injured Ollie Lawrence, while Tom Roebuck comes in for Olly Sleightholme on the other wing.
For the second successive game, there is again no place for Exeter Chiefs star Henry Slade.
England have opted for a six-two spilt of forwards and backs on the bench, where back-row Henry Pollock is named for the first time.
England: Marcus Smith; Tom Roebuck, Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Curry, Ben Earl. Replacements: Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Chandler Cunningham-South, Henry Pollock, Tom Willis, Jan Van Poortvliet, George Ford.