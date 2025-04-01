DARTMOUTH need two points from their home game against Withycombe on Saturday to be sure of Devon One survival.
Although Plymouth Argaum are doomed, and Exmouth Quins have it all to do to avoid joining them, either Tamar Saracens (31pts) or Dartmouth (35) will fill the third drop spot.
Dartmouth officials will be keeping a close eye out for the outcome between Tamar and namesakes Exeter Saracens when results start coming in on Saturday tea time.
A win for Tamar Saracens could complicate Dartmouth's situation, making their own result crucial. The tension will be palpable as the final whistle approaches at both venues.
For the fans, this weekend holds a huge amount of nervous energy. Every tackle and every score will be heavily scrutinized. The atmosphere at the Dartmouth ground is expected to be electric, with the whole community invested in the team's survival.