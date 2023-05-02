THREE Kingsbridge RFC teams came home with silverware from Devon festivals last weekend, writes Caroline Moore.
At Plymstock Oaks Albion, the U14s boys fielded two teams at the Devon Sevens Cup. Both qualified for the quarter-finals but the Whites were beaten by a strong OPM teams with the Blues progressing to the semi-final against Sidmouth. A tough win resulted in a final against Crediton and a 41-12 cup-winning victory.
The U16s girls won the Brooke Bradley Cup at the Devon RFU U18s/U16s Girls Festival held at Newton Abbot RFC on Sunday. Playing the 10s format, they won a tough pool that included Exmouth, Crediton 1 and Devonport Services and NewTeign Vixens to proceed to the semi-final where they beat Ilfracombe/Crediton 7-0. The final saw them take a 63-12 victory against Ivybridge 2.
This success marked the last game for the current U16s with 14 players moving up to the U18s next season having won the Rosslyn Park National School Sevens in March and the Devon RFU Plate final in April, following a tour to Barcelona in February.
Meanwhile, Kingsbridge U18s beat Bude 68-19 to win the Lottie Holland Plate final at the same festival. Again, the last game for three of the U18s players.
Three competitions and three pieces of silverware! Great weekend for Kingsbridge RFC.