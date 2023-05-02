The U16s girls won the Brooke Bradley Cup at the Devon RFU U18s/U16s Girls Festival held at Newton Abbot RFC on Sunday. Playing the 10s format, they won a tough pool that included Exmouth, Crediton 1 and Devonport Services and NewTeign Vixens to proceed to the semi-final where they beat Ilfracombe/Crediton 7-0. The final saw them take a 63-12 victory against Ivybridge 2.