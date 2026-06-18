EXETER Chiefs have been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final against Northampton Saints at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3pm).
Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, today confirmed the England international has been declared fit for the end of season showpiece.
The 23-year-old missed last weekend’s play-off victory over Bath, as well as the home clash with Saracens after sustaining a cheekbone injury that required surgery.
However, the winger has healed well and following conversations between the Chiefs and England’s medical teams, as well as the player himself, it has been agreed that he can put himself in the selection mix for this weekend.
“Manny has been declared fit, he’s had a full training week,” said Baxter. “Whether he features or not, we’ll make that call probably by the end of the day today.
“I wasn’t involved in the conversation. It was our medical team, with the England medical team, and with Manny. So basically, all the information was put in front of him.
“Having him back will be a huge boost, he’s an international quality player. The more players you have fit and available at this stage of the season – playing in big games – that can only be a very positive thing for us.”
Feyi-Waboso returning is one boost, but another is the availability of England team-mate Ethan Roots, who also sat out the trip to The Rec whilst he recovered from a blow to the head against Saracens.
“Ethan would have declared himself fully fit last week, but he had to have that mandatory stand down for the HIA. He was never going to be in doubt, so he’s available.
“As I said, we’ve got a pretty strong group to select from. I’m looking at it and thinking it’s not too far off what we’d like to be selecting from, so we’ll take it as it is and look to show the best of ourselves.”
“Campbell’s come through pretty well. He took another pretty bad bang and already had a bit of a banged-up knee, and he took another blow fairly early in the game. So we took him off because of that, and to look after him a little bit.
“And so just make sure he didn’t have a worse injury. The scans show no major damage. So he’s been declared ready to go,” added Baxter.
The Chiefs, who have won the Premiership twice before, have not featured in the final since 2021 – but will be heading to the capital with an army of supporters and a real confidence about them having overcome Leicester Tigers, Saracens and Bath in recent weeks.
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