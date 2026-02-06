EXETER’S Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been ruled out of England’s Six Nations opener against Wales tomorrow after suffering a leg injury in training.
The 23-year-old wing, who started all four of England’s autumn internationals, pulled up during Thursday’s session, dealing head coach Steve Borthwick another early setback ahead of the clash at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.40pm).
Scrum coach Tom Harrison confirmed Feyi-Waboso’s absence, with Sale Sharks winger Tom Roebuck set to step in on the right wing. The change marks Roebuck’s first England appearance since starting against New Zealand in November, having since been sidelined by a toe problem.
For Feyi-Waboso, the injury is another cruel blow in what has been a stop-start international career. Shortlisted for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award in 2024, the Chiefs flyer missed last season’s Six Nations with a shoulder injury.
He returned in an England A match against France but was red-carded for a high tackle on Antoine Hastoy, resulting in a ban that ruled him out of two summer Tests against Argentina. He eventually returned to the starting line-up against the United States in July and featured prominently during the autumn campaign.
England head into the Six Nations aiming to lift the title for the first time in six years, buoyed by an 11-match winning run and their first unbeaten four-Test autumn since 2016.
Wales, meanwhile, arrive in London on a difficult run of form. They have not won a Six Nations match since March 2023 and finished bottom of the table in the last two championships, most recently suffering a 73-0 home defeat by South Africa in November.
They include current Chiefs captain Dafydd Jenkins in their starting line-up, while another Sandy Park old-boy, prop Tomas Francis, returns to the Test arena for the first time in three years. He will be hoping to add to his 77 caps to date.
