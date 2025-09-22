IVYBRIDGE RFC’s winning run in South West Two West continued with a 31-26 home win over Teignmouth.
Three wins in as many starts – and 12 points out of 15 on offer – have taken the Bridge up to joint second in the table.
Win number three was achieved despite playing for 47 minutes a man short – and finishing with 13 on the park following a late yellow card.
Marcus Prout was ordered off seven minutes before half time and Chey Bryce was yellow-carded during a frenetic finish to a tight match.
Steve Atkinson, Ivybridge’s head coach, said despite the cards and the close-run nature of the game, there were more positives than minuses.
“We were in control of the game the whole time, but a few errors let them back into it,” said Atkinson.
“It is a bonus-point win at home though so really happy with that. We had six 18-year-olds in the side again as we really try to bring the youth through.”
Atkinson said the red card for Prout was a bit of a mystery; “That was to do with a possible knee to the head from one of their players so we will look at that.”
Ivybridge went 14-0 up before half-time through tries by Bryce and Joe Owen, both converted by Harry Newman-Wild.
Teignmouth got om the board with a converted try straight after the interval. Ivybridge responded almost immediately with a Newman-Wild penalty.
Ding-dong it went with a try each – George Vertessy for Ivybridge – in a running total of 24-14 to the home side.
A 75th-minute try and conversion from Teignmouth cut the Ivybridge lead to three points.
In the time left, Bryce barged over for a try, got yellow carded moments later and Teignmouth pulled back a try in the last minute.
Ivybridge turn their attention to the Devon Senior Cup this Saturday and a home tie with Devonport Services.
