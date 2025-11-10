IVYBRIDGE RFC are up to fourth in South West Two West following a hefty 57-31 win over lowly Cullompton.
The Bridge cruised past Okehampton, who did not have a game, and Wadebridge, who were beaten at Winscombe.
Steve Atkinson, the Ivybridge coach, said the game was won and lost by an attacking burst either side of half-time.
“We started with a slow first 10-15 minutes, but once we settled, we had a really good 50 minutes and scored some lovely tries,” said Atkinson.
“Cullompton managed to score two tries in the last 10-15 minutes, which was a bit of a downer
“But I said to the boys, after the game, if you score 42 and they score 41, you win the game with a bonus point. That will always be my mentality.
“It was a really good attacking day for the boys, lots of tries scored which I was really pleased about.”
Ivybridge were 24-12 up by half-time and opened up a 52-17 lead before Cullompton’s late revival.
Atkinson said while the late slowdown was a disappointment, the overall direction of travel is the right one.
“Our defence has changed dramatically over the last few months,” said Atkinson. “We’re still not quite where we want to be but that’s a really good work on for us.
“I would rather have to work on our defence than our attack – and this year our attack has been brilliant.”
Dan Gloynes, Tom Scoles and goal-kicker Harry Newman-Wild scored Ivybridge’s first-half points.
Scoles, Seb Musgrave, James Campbell, Joe Owen and Charlie Teague added second-session scores. Newman-Wild knocked over four more goals.
Coming next for Ivybridge is a double away day date with Topsham this Saturday in Devon cups.
“Our first and second teams are playing theirs so we’ll see how we get on there,” said Atkinson.
“As Topsham have been flying in both their divisions, it will be another good test for our young lads.”
Image courtesy of Reith May.
