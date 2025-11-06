IVYBRIDGE Town are one of four Western League Premier sides still competing in the FA Vase with their second-round matchup coming up this weekend.
Elsewhere, Barnstaple Town and Buckland Athletic play host to Sherborne Town and Millbrook AFC respectively, whilst Helston Athletic head to Cinderford Town.
The Ivies are also at home, welcoming Slimbridge AFC to Erme Valley on Saturday, November 8.
Ben Washam and Brad Gargett’s side knocked out Totton & Eling at the previous stage on home soil, leading 2-0 only for Totton to fire back.
It went to a penalty shootout and thanks to goalkeeping heroics Freddie Harvey-Lamar, as well as accuracy from the spot by Ivybridge’s takers, they came out on top.
Strong results since then, a league cup win over Western League leaders Torpoint Athletic and a league draw with previous leaders Clevedon Town, bodes well for the young Greens.
They have another in-form team in their way though, Slimbridge are currently second in the Hellenic League Premier.
The Swans boast a record of 11-2-2 and are just one point behind the side in first place, Roman Glass St. George, who have played twice more than them.
Slimbridge have won six of their last seven, a run which includes their Vase first round success over Wells City. Raiyan Ahmed struck to compliment a Jack Smith brace in a 3-2 home win.
Meanwhile, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police will go on their travels in the South West Peninsula League.
In one of five Premier East fixtures taking place this weekend, the Bees are heading to the Ethan Berry Pavilion, home of Middlezoy Rovers.
Stoke are fifth with 23 points from 11 games and comparatively, Middlezoy are eighth, having played one more game and accumulating four less points to date.
The Bees have scored a whopping 21 goals in their last four outings, keeping three clean sheets along the way and running Plymouth Parkway very close in the St Luke’s Challenge Cup in the other.
They have so many players who can be a threat to defence’s up and down the league, Joe Aldous and Jesse Howe notching hat-tricks in the recent conquest of Axminster Town and Saul Vanes scoring the other two.
With third-placed Newton Abbot Spurs hosting fourth-placed Cullompton Rangers at The Rec, Stoke know a win will see them make up ground on at least one side above them, not to mention that neither of the top two are in league action either.
