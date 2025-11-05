MIDFIELDER Sean Thomson has departed Buckland Athletic to reunite with his former manager at Liskeard Athletic, citing “I wasn’t getting the best out of myself.”
Thomson played under Wayne Gamble at Ivybridge Town up until the summer, when Gamble and the club parted ways.
Ivybridge’s squad suffered something of an exodus with Thomson making his way to Buckland, alongside Jordan Duffey, Scott Pocock and Jake Lane.
His time in yellow was short with Liskeard, who now have Gamble at the helm, announcing the signing of Thomson on Saturday, November 1.
The energetic centre-mid went straight into the starting XI for the Cornish side’s clash that day with Callington Town, which they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry Jeffery and captain Josh McCabe. Jeffrey was also with Gamble at Ivybridge, as was Bailey Mabin.
Liskeard are out in front in the SW Peninsula League Premier West at the time of writing, having won 13 of their 14 games to date, drawing the other. Thomson is sure to excel at that level.
The Blues wrote on social media that they “are absolutely thrilled to welcome” him to the club, Thomson himself saying: “I was desperate to team back up with Gamble as I have done for the last two seasons. I love what Gamble and Gilbey’s plans are for the future and where the club is heading!”
As per the full-time FA website, Thomson made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Gamble-led Ivybridge in 2024/25, scoring 13 times. The year prior, he played 13 games in Ivybridge Town’s SW Peninsula League Premier East winning campaign.
His time in Newton Abbot on the other hand was short but sweet- playing 22 times and scoring four goals. He opened his account in the first game of the campaign as Buckland beat Newquay AFC at home. Following that, he struck in back-to-back games in September, against St. Blazey and Shepton Mallet, before notching his fourth in a 3-0 league win over Saltash United.
Regardless of the length of the stay, Thomson spoke very highly of the Bucks.
“Buckland is a fantastic club- it’s a Southern League standard club with brilliant facilities and people in and around it, with fantastic supporters who get behind the team every week, home and away.”
He continued, “It definitely wasn’t an easy decision to leave, but I felt a change was needed to get back to enjoying my football again.
“Ultimately, it’s a hobby and one that requires a great deal of commitment, so enjoyment is key and Liskeard have given me that opportunity.”
Thomson’s departure comes as a blow to Buckland, manager Matt Cusack speaking of being “disappointed”, adding that “We didn’t want to lose him at all.”
In spite of the strong results on the field, they have been faced with plenty of squad overhaul. All since the new season began, Cieran Bridger and Owen Stockton joined Bovey Tracey AFC, Jordan Duffey stepped away from the sport due to injury and work and Harry Bell also departed due to work commitments, not to mention lengthy injuries to Sammy Stayt, Jared Lewington and Ruben Kane.
Cusack wished “the best of luck to Sean” and detailed that; “It’s hard enough when they’re jumping up a level and you wish them well when that happens, but when they’re going the other way, it’s even more disappointing.”
Buckland are now tasked with “moving on quickly” and that they will, a new signing having already trained with the club this week ahead of his unveiling. More information on this to follow.
Cusack said: “We’re gradually refining the group for a big second-half assault on this league campaign, that’s what we’re aspiring to do now.”
A few weeks ago, they brought in Jamie Simmonds, another Ivybridge man who Cusack worked with previously at Helston Athletic and Saltash United.
If the weather allows it, his side will be in FA Vase action this weekend, welcoming Hampshire-based Millbrook FC to Homers Heath. Liskeard meanwhile, have a league game away at struggling St Day AFC.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.