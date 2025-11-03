JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 1, Clevedon Town 1
IVYBRIDGE Town showed they can compete with the best teams in the division by holding high-flying Clevedon Town to a 1-1 draw in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday, November 1, reports Graham Hambly.
The point Clevedon collected was enough to see them take over from Torpoint at the top of the table.
It proved to be a closely contested game with Ivybridge taking the lead in the 38th minute when Josh Pope scored with a well-struck shot.
Clevedon were back on level terms at the interval with Charlie Saunders equalising in the 43rd minute after good work on the right by Seb Scott.
It was the second time in four days that Ivybridge had faced strong opposition, following their 4-1 home win over Torpoint in the Les Phillips League Cup on Wednesday evening.
Ivybridge achieved their latest result despite being hit by injuries which robbed them of the services of attacker Cameron Patterson, midfielder Ryan Smith and leading scorer Dan Tate.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett underlined the fact that Ivybridge have achieved a couple of decent results against strong opponents in the past week, saying: “We have played the two top teams in the division in back-to-back matches against Torpoint and Clevedon.
“Despite a few knocks and niggles we started well against Clevedon and got on the front foot with the opening goal.
“What was also pleasing was that in the last ten minutes we were forcing the game and might have nicked a goal to win the game.”
On the topic of the Torpoint game, Ivybridge found themselves a goal behind early on, Freddie Chapman opening the scoring after just five minutes.
The Greens, playing at home, fashioned a superb response though, Kai Burrell equalising on 22 minutes.
A lively start to the second half saw Ivybridge take the lead when central defender Joe Scott scored with a powerful header following Josh Pope’s left-wing corner within two minutes of the restart.
Burrell was at it again, scoring his seventh of the season from the penalty spot after substitute Josh Johnson forced his defender into a handball.
Torpoint were then reduced to ten men when Curtis Damerell was dismissed following a bad foul in the 77th minute.
A strong finish by Ivybridge saw them go close to increasing their lead, including having another penalty appeal turned down, while substitute Charlie Menear wrapped up victory with an 86th-minute goal after more good work by the impressive Kaycee Ogwu.
Ben Washam commented: “All the lads have done the club proud. They never stopped running and I could not be more delighted.”
Following a recent hectic period with midweek games, Ivybridge now have a clear week before their next fixture with Slimbridge due at Erme Valley in the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday (Nov 8).
Slimbridge are another team enjoying a good run of form as they are currently second in the Premier Division of the Hellenic League.
Nevertheless, Gargett says Ivybridge will be optimistic of their chances, adding: “We will go into the game in a confident mood. We just need to perform as we have done in recent games.”
The fixture will be Ivybridge’s “remembrance game.” There will be free entry and a complimentary drink on offer to all former and current military personnel.
Image courtesy of Iain Mellis Photography.
