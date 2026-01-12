AT LAST! Ivybridge RFC’s long wait for a win on the road is over thanks to a 26-21 victory at Okehampton.
The Bridge have gone two calendar years since they last won away from home: a 20-19 verdict at St Austell on the second Saturday in January back in 2024.
Harry Newman-Wild’s last-gasp try at Okehampton ended that losing sequence and kept Ivybridge in the South West Two play-off places.
It was a tough result for Okehampton to swallow as they were only behind once in the game until Newman-Wild’s last-second decider. They were never more than one score ahead either, which kept the game in the balance from start to finish.
Steve Atkinson, the Ivybridge coach, said it was an ‘unbelievable game’, and added: “The game swung both ways so many times you couldn’t be sure who was going to pip it.
“The first half was scoreless with some really good rugby being played. Defensively both sides were really strong in their 22s.
“I thought we were going to go in scoreless, but a few decisions went against us and Okehampton went in under the posts from close range last play of the game.”
Prop Jack Rutley scored the try that put Okey ahead. Luke Simmons converted it.
Atkinson said there was nothing to change during the half-time break as the Bridge were not doing anything wrong.
Jack Guyver’s try up the wing straight after the restart, converted by Newman-Wild, put the Bridge on level terms. Charlie Teague’s try, also converted, gave the Bridge a 14-7 lead.
Ding-dong it went with a reply from Okehampton’s Rob Fishleigh, improved by Simmons, then a second try from Rutley that was also converted for a 21-14 lead.
Guyver’s second try was converted from the touchline by Newman-Wild to square it at 21-all. Had it finished that way neither side would have been too unhappy.
The game was won a and lost when Okehampton returned a penalty punt to Ivybridge, who moved it wide and released Newman-Wild to run-up the ‘bus lane’ for the deciding try. The failed conversion was the last act of the game.
Atkinson said as Ivybridge had suffered jibes from rival teams about their away form, this win was all the sweeter.
“Really happy for the boys to finally get that away win, and it was a fantastic way to get it and quieten all the critics,” said Atkinson.
“If you look at the results bar maybe Weston away and Pirates away, where we went down with six second-team lads, we have been really competitive away from home. Our bonus points show that.”
“Due to car trouble one of our starting forwards did not get to the game so we were one short on the bench. The boys showed great heart to win the way we did from the final play.”
Three other games took place in Ivybridge RFC’s division and they were all high-scoring. Crediton overcame Winscombe by 45 points to 35, Weston-super-Mare put 69 points beyond Teignmouth RFC and Wadebridge Camels won 46-29 away at Cullompton.
Ivybridge are at home to Tiverton this Saturday, a side second with nine wins and three defeats to date, not to mention two games in hand on leaders Weston.
