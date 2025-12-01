IVYBRIDGE RFC walloped Wadebridge Camels 45-7 at Cross-in-Hand to snatch a share of fourth place with Okehampton in South West Two.
Ivybridge were 19-7 ahead at the half-time whistle and added four tries without reply in the second session to extend their unbeaten home run to six wins in a row.
Although scrum-half James Cantin was Ivybridge’s man-of-the-moment with a try hat-trick – one on the first half, two in the second – coach Steve Atkinson said there was plenty more going on.
“Our stand-out players were James Cantin, Jamie Campbell on the wing and Joe Owen at No.8 – all of them 18 or 19 years old,” said Atkinson.
“James bagged a try hat-trick on the back of some great rugby.
“Jamie Campbell, out on the wing, defended really well when they came down his channel, then gave us really good go forward ball in attack.
“And Joe Owen had another great game at No.8.”
Cantin, Charlie Teague and Campbell were Ivybridge’s first-half try scorers. Harry Newman-Wild converted two from three.
Cantin opened the second-half try scoring eight minutes after the break. Teague, Cantin and Owen Garner took the try tally to seven. Newman Wild added three more conversions.
Atkinson said game management went well for Ivybridge, together with not worrying about where the points would come from.
“The lads were really patient in their attack for the first 15 minutes, then the floodgates opened,” said Atkinson.
“Good defence from Camels to be fair, but we made some early adjustments and then it was all us.
“We scored two quick tries before Wadebridge got into our 22 for their only real attack of the game – and scored – but other than that it was all us.
“I was really pleased how the young lads managed the intensity in defence, because there were some good bits of attacking play by Wadebridge,. but they just couldn’t get through.”
Ivybridge are away to bottom side Wellington this Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.