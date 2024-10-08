IVYBRIDGE Vandals gave visiting Barnstaple Athletic a run for their money before bowing out of the Devon 2nd XV Cup 35-15, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
The artificial playing surface at Cross-in-Hand is made for running rugby and both sides used the opportunity to stretch their legs on it.
Ivybridge, who play two divisions lower than Barum on the league ladder, did well to hold their visitors to a 23-15 lead after an hour.
Matt Finn and Toby Hosking scored tries for the Bridgers, with Hayden Coles adding a conversion and Matt Gilbury a penalty.
Tries from Brendan Darley, Euan Kent and Ollie James, plus Harvey Rostock’s kicks, kept Barum out in front.
A Brendan Darley try gave Barum some breathing space going into the last 10 minutes.
Forward thrust led to prop Gavin Mitchell burrowing over in the final few minutes for a fifth and final try that Rostock converted.
Barnstaple will travel to Brixham for a quarter-final on November 23.
Ivybridge go into the Shield competition for first-round losers, where they have been drawn at home to Bideford on November 23.
Pictured is the Vandals centre Hayden Coles trying to break through the Barnstaple Athletic defence during the Devon 2nd XV Cup tie. Picture and report come courtesy of Conrad Sutcliffe.