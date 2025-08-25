EXETER Chiefs Women suffered a heavy 61-29 defeat to Harlequins Women in their opening PWR Cup match of the new season.
Despite only five points separating the two sides at the break, the Londoners were a much different proposition in the second period, running out comfortable victors at Cobham RFC.
The Chiefs claimed first half tries through Flo Robinson (2), Taz Bricknell and Maisy Allen, two of which were converted by Liv McGoverne, before Bricknell added another after the interval.
Co-captain McMahon said afterwards: “When you prep for so long, you just want to put your best foot out there and the girls were brilliant today.
“It was a great start. It was nice to hit the ground running. There were nerves, but nerves of excitement. It just felt like everything was falling into place out there.”
England also got their campaign off to a winning start on Friday night with a thumping 69-7 victory over the United States, who included current Chief Hope Rogers and former Chiefs, Rachel Johnson and Olivia Ortiz in their line-up.
The Red Roses ran in 11 tries on the night courtesy of Sadia Kabeya, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Ellie Kildunne (2), Abbie Dow, Amy Cokayne, Jess Breach (2) and Lark Atkin- Davies (2).
A late Noah Fenton try helped an Exeter Chiefs Under-23s side defeat National League One outfit Plymouth Albion 43-41 at the Brickfields on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are running the rule over former Bristol Bears centre Harry Ascherl, who is currently on trial with the club.
The 24-year-old made nine appearances for the Bears, as well as playing for Hartpury RFC in the Championship.
