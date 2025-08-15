EXETER Chiefs have strengthened their front row ahead of the 2025/26 Gallagher Premiership campaign with the signing of South African prop Khwezi Mona from the Hollywoodbets Sharks.
Capable of playing both loosehead and tighthead, Mona brings versatility and experience to a Chiefs squad that has faced front row injury challenges in recent seasons.
Welcoming the imposing forward to Sandy Park, Chiefs’ Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, said: “People will be aware that Ehren Painter suffered a serious injury last season, one that is likely to keep him out for the first part of the season. With Marcus Street moving on at the end of the campaign, it has left us light on our tighthead numbers.
“Khwezi is an experienced player who has played a lot of high-quality rugby. He’s already fully integrated with our squad and is on-message with everything that we are trying to do.
“He’s a player I think has got an awful lot of potential around how we want to play, and he’ll add a lot towards what we want to achieve this season.”
Mona himself cannot wait to get his first taste of English rugby, adding: “I’ve always respected Chiefs’ history and the hardworking culture that led them to conquer Europe,” Mona said.
“This is the kind of team and environment I want to be a part of. I’m excited to learn from the coaches, contribute on and off the field, and test myself in such a competitive league.
“I’ve heard about the incredible Sandy Park atmosphere and can’t wait to give the passionate fans something to cheer about. My focus is to work hard, settle in quickly, and give my all for the badge.”
