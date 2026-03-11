WINGER Olly Woodburn says he is excited about the future after extending his long association with Exeter Chiefs, ensuring one of the club’s longest-serving players will remain at Sandy Park.
More than a decade after making his debut for the Chiefs, Woodburn has signed a new deal that will see him continue his journey in Devon following what has already been a standout season for the experienced back.
The Bristol-born star, who joined Exeter in 2015 after starting his career with Bath Rugby, says the club has become home during his 11-year stay.
“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to continue my journey here and to keep chasing trophies with such a talented group of players and staff,” he said. “This club has become home for me over the past decade, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support from the fans, the coaches and everyone behind the scenes.
“I’m excited for what’s ahead and motivated to keep improving, contribute to the team and hopefully help bring more success to the club.”
Woodburn – who is also celebrating his testimonial year – is fast closing in on a remarkable milestone for the Chiefs. The winger currently has 196 appearances and 63 tries to his name, placing him firmly among the club’s most experienced players.
During his time at Sandy Park, he has helped the Chiefs enjoy one of the most successful periods in their history, winning two Premiership Rugby titles, as well as the prestigious European Rugby Champions Cup.
While still delivering on the pitch, Woodburn has also grown into a key leader within the squad, acting as a defensive captain and mentoring younger back-three players including Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Paul Brown-Bampoe and Campbell Ridl.
This season he has also shown his versatility by impressing in several appearances at full-back.
Director of rugby Rob Baxter said keeping Woodburn at the club was an easy decision.
“Olly is one of the old guard now, so we’re delighted to have him staying longer,” Baxter said. “He’s playing really well this season and has been very consistent wherever we’ve asked him to play. He keeps himself in fantastic condition and that allows his skillset – particularly under the high ball and his finishing ability – to remain top class.”
Meanwhile, Baxter has also confirmed the signing of scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme from Bristol Bears.
The 26-year-old, who made 19 appearances in three years for Bristol after arriving from Leicester Tigers, will join the Chiefs for the 2026-27 campaign.
“Sam is a player we’re really pleased to be bringing on board at Chiefs,” said Baxter. “I’ve actually looked at him several times over the years, and I’ve always thought he's a very good player.
“He’s a guy who knows the importance of his basic fundamentals but also is very aligned on how a team wants to play, driving a team to make sure they're playing in the right areas of the field and following game plans. He’s another important addition to the quality of the group that we're going to try to build.”
