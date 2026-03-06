EXETER Chiefs will rely on experience and leadership as they take on Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final at Sandy Park on Sunday (1.30pm).
The Chiefs have named three of their most seasoned players – Jack Yeandle, Henry Slade and Olly Woodburn – in a bid to guide the side to a second successive cup final.
Yeandle, the hooker and club captain, returns to the starting XV for the first time since January 24, while Slade and Woodburn bring their wealth of experience to the midfield and wings.
The trio are the last remaining members of Exeter’s iconic double-winning 2020 team – and all eyes will be on them to deliver under pressure against Phil Dowson’s visitors.
The Chiefs are three-time winners of the Premiership Rugby Cup, most recently claiming the trophy in the 2022/23 season, when they defeated London Irish 24-20 in a thrilling final. Last season, however, they fell in the final at Sandy Park to Bath Rugby 48-14, giving the Chiefs extra motivation to reclaim the crown this year.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter has issued a clear warning about the challenge ahead: “Northampton are one of the teams that you have to be able to beat if you want to win the PREM at some stage. If they get momentum, they can run pretty much any team off their feet.”
Yeandle’s return sees him pack down in the front-row alongside Will Goodrick-Clarke and Jimmy Roots, who is promoted from the bench following an impressive display off the bench against Bath last time out.
The Chiefs’ second row is an all-academy pairing of Lewis Pearson and Rusi Tuima, while the back row of Martin Moloney, Finn Worley-Brady and Greg Fisilau will provide muscle and mobility in both attack and defence.
In the backs, the Chiefs field a dynamic half-back pairing of Tom Cairns at scrum-half and Harvey Skinner at fly-half. Slade partners the in-form Zack Wimbush in the centre, while Woodburn joins Paul Brown-Bampoe and Josh Hodge is a razor sharp back three.
Looking to the game itself, Baxter emphasised the need for tactical awareness from his side. He said: “Northampton can score tries from almost anywhere if they get momentum, so we have to be reactive and sharp. It’s going to be a really interesting challenge for us.”
On the bench, returning forward Ethan Burger is joined by front rowers Julian Heaven and Khwezi Mona, while Joe Bailey and Oscar Beckerleg cover the second and back row. Scrum-half Charlie Chapman, fly-half Will Haydon-Wood and winger Campbell Ridl complete the replacements for the backs.
Meanwhile, Callum Chick leads out the Saints as he starts the clash at No.8, while Josh Kemeny makes his first appearance since January as he comes into the back row alongside 19-year-old flanker Charlie Ulcoq.
Tom Lockett returns to Saints’ second row, while ahead of them in the pack, Northampton make two changes to their front row for the semi-final, with hooker Henry Walker and tighthead prop Luke Green coming in to start alongside loosehead prop Tom West.
Saints reunite Archie McParland and Anthony Belleau in the half-back berths, while Rory Hutchinson returns from Scotland camp to start in the centres alongside Tom Litchfield for only the second time this term.
EXETER CHIEFS: Josh Hodge; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Zack Wimbush, Olly Woodburn; Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Jack Yeandle (capt), Jimmy Roots; Rus Tuima, Lewis Pearson; Martin Moloney, Finn Worley-Brady, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Julian Heaven, Ethan Burger, Khwezi Mona, Joe Bailey, Oscar Beckerleg, Charlie Chapman, Will Haydon-Wood, Campbell Ridl.
