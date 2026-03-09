IT was the turn of the cup this week in the SD&T Table Tennis League as we reached the quarter-finals of the doubles and singles handicap cup competitions.
In the handicap team doubles event the Brixham Seals’ team of Wayne Gilbert, Elliott Stobie and Brian Noades had a comfortable 24-10 victory over NA Raptors who struggled to overcome the large handicap. The Seals will meet Torbay Academy 5 in the semi-final.
NA Harriers rushed into an 11-5 lead against Torre Vikings but then capitulated, not winning another set, as Chris Garner, Bill Keywood and Steve Russell saw the Vikings through to the semi-final with a 22-14 victory. The Torre Vikings will play either Teignmouth Aces or Torbay Academy 3 in the semi-final.
The handicap singles event saw fourth division Teignmouth Delinquents comfortably beat first division Halwell 19-5, David Sanders, Andy Clitheroe and Laurie Girling making full use of their handicap advantage to progress to the semi-finals. The Delinquents will play NA Owls in the semi-final.
The Owls just got the better of Torbay Academy 3 in a brilliant, nail-biting encounter at Teign School that went all the way to the final game. Jim McIvor was man of the match as he, Pawel Juraszczyk and Mark Morley came from being 13-15 down after set 7 to secure a 19-17 victory.
NA Falcons booked their place in the semi-final last week and will play either Torbay Academy 5 or NA Harriers.
Onto rearranged league matches and James Kitchen was undefeated as NA Kites defeated Taverners 7-3 in the third division.
Grove Tigers are the fourth division champions, their 9-1 victory over NA Ospreys gave them an unassailable 24-point lead at the top of the table with just two matches to play.
Nigel Langley and Thomas Foley were unbeaten for the Tigers in their latest victory, teammates Peter Daly, Jeff Cornish and James Rodger have also been part of the successful Grove Tigers’ team.
In an all-Newton Abbot affair NA Merlins defeated NA Vultures 9-1, Derek Stratton and Doug Morgan were undefeated for the Merlins.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.