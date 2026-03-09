IVYBRIDGE RFC are still on the fringe of the South West Two play-off race despite a 71-17 battering by unbeaten leaders Weston.
The Bridge were only 21-12 behind at half time but were defensively dismantled the longer the game went on.
As finishing spots anywhere between second and fifth place will earn a place in the promotion play-offs, sixth-placed Ivybridge are still in with a shout. If they win at tail-enders Wellington this Saturday in a game in hand, they will move within two points of the play-offs.
Having to play Wellington twice in the last five games is a bonus no one else in the play-off picture has.
Steve Atkinson, the Ivybridge coach, said just reaching the play-offs would be a step in the right direction after the disappointment of relegation last season.
“We’ve got games to target and then couple to see what we can get out of it,” said Atkinson.
“Our main aim this year was to stay up, then rebuild. We’ve got plenty of talent coming through, so it’s looking promising the next few years.
“I’ve got two years at the moment to steady the ship, which I’ve done, then see what happens next year? Despite the last few games I’m still very optimistic.”
A fourth-minute try wing Alex Percival was just the start Ivybridge wanted. They did not score again until five minutes before half time when Charlie Groves went over and converted his own try.
Other than a 63rd-minute score by James Cantin, it was one-way traffic in the second half.
Atkinson said despite having to plug gaps in the match-day 18, it was a credible display against a side that has not dropped a bonus point all season.
“We had a bit of a depleted squad and ended up with a couple of second-team lads having to step up – I also had to sit on the bench,” said Atkinson.
“We started really well with some great rugby in the first 15 mins, and it looked like being a great game to watch.
“We gave it a good go for 60 mins but, because we emptied the tank, they just ran away with it in the end.
“The lads didn’t give up though and still played some lovely rugby which caught Weston a couple of time. We just couldn’t get that fourth try to take something out the game.
“We got pumped today but still have more than 300 people here enjoying themselves – and that is brilliant for our amateur club.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.